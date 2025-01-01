.

FireAid Benefit Concert

fire aid la new size only 1024x576 0 2

25+ acts will come together for a live benefit concert in Los Angeles Thursday night January 30th. Performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll and many more.

 Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the AppleTV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+Peacock/NBC News Now, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube will all be streaming the concerts.

Donate directly to FireAid today to help start rebuilding the LA communities. Direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

