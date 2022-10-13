Fire Prevention Week: Keep Your Family Safe

Does your family have an escape plan in case of a fire?? Are your smoke detectors working??
It is Fire Prevention Week and October is Fire Prevention Month.
Does your family have escape plans?? When was the last time you checked your smoke alarms?? If you do have a fire, where is your “Meet
- 3 of every 5 home fire deaths resulted from fires with no working smoke alarms
- Less than 50% of homeowners have an escape plan
- Carbon monoxide (CO) is the #1 cause of accidental poisoning in the US
- 60% of consumers do not test their smoke and CO alarms monthly
- Only 47% of people report having CO alarms in their home
- Unattended cooking is the #1 cause of home fires