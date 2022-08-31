Fan Kiss Surprises Alicia Keys

Say you’re walking by someone on Stadium on the street, and they grab your face and KISS you on the cheek. Um, that’s an assault, right?

Alicia Keys was walking through the audience during her show at a stop in Canada, and a fan grabbed her and kissed her cheek. Now Alicia never missed a beat, but in the video below, you can CLEARLY see she’s pretty shocked at what happened. She made a comment on the video saying “trust me I was like what the EFF?” Which is STILLLL nicer than I would have been.

Fan or not, you CANNOT DO THAT TO SOMEONE, that’s assault! That person would have been in JAIL after that moment, heeeck no.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LLmPAjj03Q