If you use eye drops or artificial tears you need to check this out.
The CDC has issued an eye drops recall.
The Food and Drug Administration has recently announced recalls of several eye drop brands over concerns they could cause bacterial infections, with potentially devastating health consequences including blindness.
Patients who have used recalled eye drops should assess if they have any of the following symptoms commonly associated with eye infections:
- Discharge from the eye
- Eye pain or discomfort
- Redness of the eye or eyelid
- Feeling something in the eye
- Increased sensitivity to light
- Blurry vision