Excessive Heat Warning Thru Thursday

Dangerous heat to continue this week…Please be safe!

The scorching hot temps are here for most of this week! Record-breaking temps have already been recorded for Como and other Mid-Mo towns too.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire state of Missouri that will last through 10p Thursday night.

The heat index will make it feel like 105 to 120.

The National Weather Service says the high temperatures could continue into Friday, before a cold front moves through this weekend.