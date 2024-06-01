Y107’s Ultimate Summer Weekend Kickoff Party

It’s Summertime!

That means EVERY Friday, Y107 will be hanging out at the “Party Capital of the Lake”, Shady Gators, for the Lake’s Ultimate Summer Weekend Kickoff Party!

We’ll be live from 7p-9p as the sun is setting into another awesome weekend. There’ll be live music on the main stage every weekend from crowd favorites like Platinum Rock Legends, Well Hungarians, Clayton Anderson, Brennan Burns Band, Rough Ryders, and the Nace Brothers, as well as new bands like Wayne Faust, Grant Britton, and Issac Harris. And as always, a resident DJ will be in the mix with us on the Party Deck starting at 9p. Plus more live music with their Epic Summer Concert Series, EFFEN Vodka Pool Parties on Saturdays, and more all weekend at Shady’s and Lazy Gators!

See ya at Mile Marker 7 this summer!