Rick Ross @ MO State Fair

Rick Ross—born William Leonard Roberts II—is a Grammy-nominated rapper, empire builder, luxury tastemaker, community leader, and cultural powerhouse whose vision has helped shape hip-hop’s evolution over the last two decades. From his deep baritone to his commanding presence in music and business, Ross has become one of the most influential multi-hyphenates of his generation.

Ross exploded onto the scene in 2006 with his breakout hit “Hustlin’”, which went platinum before he even had a major record deal. He followed with a string of critically acclaimed albums including Port of Miami, Trilla, Deeper Than Rap, Teflon Don, God Forgives, I Don’t, and Richer Than I Ever Been. His catalog is both sonically lush and lyrically vivid, built on themes of power, perseverance, and wealth.

Over the span of his career, Rick Ross has earned ten Grammy nominations, collaborated with the biggest names in music—Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, John Legend, The Weekend, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Nas, and many others—and has consistently landed at the top of Billboard charts!

He’s making a stop at the MO State Fair with Ying Yang Twins, Twista, & Murphy Lee, on August 21st and YOU can use code Y107 for presale!