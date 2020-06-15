Niall Horan @ Enterprise Center

The North American dates for Niall Horan’s Dinner Party Live On Tour have been announced. The chart-topping global superstar will perform at arenas across North America in support of his new album, Dinner Party, which will be released on June 5th, via Capitol Records.

Niall is stopping at the Enterprise Center on March 27, 2027! Listen with Y107 in the mornings and afternoons May 11-15, 2025 for your chance to go! Don’t want to chance it? Click below for tickets!