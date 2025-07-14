KESHA @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha has announced plans for a milestone North American headline tour – the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters (Jake Shears, Babydaddy & Del Marquis) join on all dates, marking their first North American tour in over a decade.

The tour ushers in KESHA’s new album, “.” (PERIOD) arriving on Independence Day, Friday, July 4, exactly one year since Kesha returned on her own terms with 2024’s smash

comeback hit, “JOYRIDE”. The new album features the new single,

“YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (Feat. T-Pain),” out now.

Tickets on sale at 10am Thursday, April 10 at the link below.

Presale starts Tuesday at 10a at Keshaofficial.com.

Regarding the tour, KESHA states: