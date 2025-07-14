KESHA @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 13 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha has announced plans for a milestone North American headline tour – the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters (Jake Shears, Babydaddy & Del Marquis) join on all dates, marking their first North American tour in over a decade.
The tour ushers in KESHA’s new album, “.” (PERIOD) arriving on Independence Day, Friday, July 4, exactly one year since Kesha returned on her own terms with 2024’s smash
comeback hit, “JOYRIDE”. The new album features the new single,
“YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (Feat. T-Pain),” out now.
Tickets on sale at 10am Thursday, April 10 at the link below.
Presale starts Tuesday at 10a at Keshaofficial.com.
Regarding the tour, KESHA states:
“The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other…We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war.
I’m committed to bringing my newfound freedom to a city near you. A celebration is in order. I have partnered with Feeld, a dating app for open-minded people, in order to bring our sexually liberated selves and give us a place to flirt, meet, connect, and dance.
Color-coded options will be available soon, but this summer wear RED if you are single, horny, and down to flirt!
Let’s fight chaos with love, so let’s see how much love we can bring to the summer of 2025.
And along the way, I’m looking for a sugar daddy, so if you bring a tall, hot, single friend, you get extra animal points.
Let’s help each other find some love and connection this summer.