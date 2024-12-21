Justin Timberlake | Dec. 20, 2024 | KC

Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake was cranking up the HYPE machine. New single dropping, new album announcement, all these surprise shows… we couldn’t contain our excitement. And then, HE ANNOUNCED THE TOUR!!!

And we died inside a little, as there were no KC or STL dates. Until…

Earlier this week, he added more dates, out of nowhere, with stops in BOTH cities!!!! Tickets are now on sale for BOTH dates in December (KC link below)!

Now if only he can get ‘NSync to open up those Dec. dates…