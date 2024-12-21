.

.

.

: album cover

Justin Timberlake | Dec. 20, 2024 | KC

static social x 800x419 justintimberlake 2024 regional t mobilecenter 1220

December 20 @ 7:30 pm 11:00 pm

Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake was cranking up the HYPE machine. New single dropping, new album announcement, all these surprise shows… we couldn’t contain our excitement. And then, HE ANNOUNCED THE TOUR!!!

And we died inside a little, as there were no KC or STL dates. Until…

Earlier this week, he added more dates, out of nowhere, with stops in BOTH cities!!!! Tickets are now on sale for BOTH dates in December (KC link below)!

Now if only he can get ‘NSync to open up those Dec. dates…

$55

T-Mobile Center

1407 Grand Blvd
Kansas City, Missouri 64106 United States + Google Map
(816) 949-7100
View Venue Website
Get Tickets Here!

Additional Links

Quick Links

Useful Links

Contact Info

Hours

Monday – Friday:
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Facebook Youtube Tiktok Instagram

Listen Live

© 2024, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer