Fair Season is in full swing! July 29th – August 3rd is Jefferson City’s turn with the JC Jaycees Cole County Fair.

Enjoy the carnival, food, live music, and events each night. See the full schedule below. Admission is just $2 on Monday, $15 on Tuesday-Thursday, and $20 Friday and Saturday. And kids 10 and under are FREE w/adult paid admission

There’s also the carnival deals, with $2/ride on Monday and armbands for $30 the rest of the week.

