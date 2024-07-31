Future & Metro Boomin | July 30 | KC

« All Events

The T-Mobile Center will be THE place to be July 30th as three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Future and GRAMMY®-nominated record producer Metro Boomin KICK-OFF their just announced “We Trust You” Tour! When was the last time WE got to host a tour KICK-OFF?!?!

The tour supports Future and Metro Boomin’s most recent collaborations, WE DON’T TRUST YOU which was released March 22, 2024 and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU released this past Friday, April 12, 2024 via Freebandz, Epic Records, Boominati Worldwide and Republic Records. WE DON’T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release, and the track ‘Like That’ with Kendrick Lamar leads Billboard’s Hot 100 for the third week in row.

Tickets go on-sale to the public at 10a on Friday.

And keep listening to win your way in! This week, Cosmo and Kat will give away a pair each morning!