Flo Rida @ Missouri State Fair

Club can’t handle THIS, so hopefully the State Fair can. We are ecstatic that Flo Rida is coming to the State Fair this year, with “Boo Thing” Paul Russell opening up, and FIREWORKS post-show. This might be THEE night to attend the fair this year. What a party!

YVIPs will get a special presale code, with the public on-sale starting Tuesday, May 20th at 9a.

Flo Rida

Flo Rida is one of today’s most vibrant and recognizable superstars, a true international icon and a history-making hip-hop hero. Since bursting out of the gate over a decade ago with the Diamond-certified hit, “Low (Feat. T-Pain)” – which spent 10 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard “Hot 100” – the Miami-based rapper has unleashed an undeniably amazing string of record-breaking, multi-platinum certified singles, including the worldwide #1 favorite, “Right Round (Feat. Ke$ha)” (5x platinum), “In The Ayer (Feat. will.i.am)” (2x platinum), “Club Can’t Handle Me (Feat. David Guetta),” (3x platinum), “Good Feeling” (4x platinum), “Wild Ones (Feat. Sia)” (2x platinum), “Whistle” (2x platinum), “My House” (3x Platinum) and “I Cry” (2x platinum). In addition, Flo has made myriad guest appearances on such blockbuster tracks as David Guetta’s platinum-certified “Where Them Girls At (Feat. Flo Rida & Nicki Minaj),” Olly Murs’ platinum-certified “Troublemaker (Feat. Flo Rida),” and Taio Cruz’ planetary chart-topper, “Hangover (Feat. Flo Rida).” All told, Flo Rida has sold well over 100 million singles worldwide. Born Tramar Dillard, in Miami Gardens, Florida, “Flo Rida” is more than just an international recording artist. He is a philanthropist who founded the Big Dreams for Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to instilling honesty, loyalty, integrity, and sportsmanship, along with creating a commitment to youth athletes through the FYFL (Florida Youth Football League) serving over 10,000 kids, Strong Arm Elite Track Club, Future Leaders, and The FYFL Cheerleaders. Flo is also a keen businessman. Flo has served as a brand ambassador for Celsius Energy Drink, Seagram’s Gin, Jetsetter Nutritional Dietary Supplement, and Flo Fit. He is an owner in “The Licking” Restaurant franchise and owns Club Studio 183. As the CEO Of International Music Group, Flo has ushered the careers of Natalie LaRose (“Somebody” Platinum record featuring Jeremih), 6Black, Baby Soulja, Oya Baby, Humble Tay, International Nephew and Vari Fresh.

Paul Russell

You’ve never met or heard anybody quite like Paul Russell. As a kid, the Dallas, TX native learned how to wail on trumpet in between spitting bars during lunchroom battle-raps and later crooning over ukulele (like the human equivalent of the dopest playlist you’ve ever heard!). His musical DNA is just as wildly dynamic as his personality is. During his time at Cornell University, he often DJ-ed at parties. As such, he knows how to get a party popping. A wide swath of inspirations — from Anderson .Paak and OutKast to Louie Armstrong — impacted his own creative trajectory. He gained traction with a series of early uploads and went viral a few times (even fooling the internet into thinking he had a Drake feature on the way once — If you’re reading this, Drizzy, get at him). Settling down in Los Angeles, his independent anthem “Hallelujah” generated over 7.3 million Spotify streams followed by “Ms. Poli Sci” with 14 million Spotify streams. He best describes his boisterous rhythms, ecstatic hooks, and buffet of R&B, funk, pop, and hip-hop as “cookout music you listen to outside with a bunch of friends.” That holds true on his Arista Records debut single “Lil Boo Thang.” Built around an interpolation of “Best Of My Love” by The Emotions, it lit up TikTok and Instagram to the tune of tens of millions of views. Now, he officially delivers “Lil Boo Thang” as the perfect soundtrack to any and all good times. Paul Russell is about to be your new best friend.