The Emmy Awards Have Been Postponed

The writer strike has been going on since early May, and SAG-AFTRA joined them in July… and now we have the first major reschedule due to the strikes: the Primetime Emmy awards! It was scheduled for September 18th, but with a lot of the industry on strike, they can’t book hosts or presenters, so they’ve moved it back to January 15th!

I feel like this is the first reschedule of many… I can only think about how Marvel has their release dates scheduled out for years. If this goes on much longer, they’re going to have to start pushing back all of their movie releases!

The execs have also said they plan to basically starve the writers and actors out instead of agree to their demands, but there is a writer and actor fund to keep them afloat to the strike. This is a large game of chicken. Who will win?

Either way, this is going to go on for a while, so go renew that library card. The fall is about to be very boring.