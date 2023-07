Ed Sheeran played a sold out Ford Field in Detroit this weekend and had a very special guest jump up on stage with him!

Ed finished his verse of “Lose Yourself” and then BLAM! Here comes Slim Shady. The pair also performed Em’s hit “Stan” which they also performed together at Eminem’s Rock In Roll HOF induction ceremony last year.

Check out the behind the scenes footage of Eminem sneaking out on stage in Detroit below.