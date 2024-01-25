Y107 Presents: Dope A** Sneakers – Feb 9 – Blue Note

These guys = PARTY!!!!

Jump out of your seat and come see Mid-Mo’s ultimate 90’s/2000’s throwback cover band. EVERY TIME we see this Jefferson City based band, one of our favorites, we aren’t the only ones in the room having an incredible night. So make all plans Friday, Feb. 9th to come join us at the Blue Note and party your a** off as they cover jams like “Big Poppa”, “I Wish”, “Jump Around”, “Get Low”, “Pony”, and so many more. Who knows what’ll make the list. But we guarantee you’ll be singing along all night!

Doors open at 7p. Show at 8p. Tickets run $10-$20, on sale now HERE.