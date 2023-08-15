Does Beyoncé REALLY Bring THIS on Tour?

There’s been a rumor going around that Beyoncé has been bringing PERSONAL toilet seats with her on tour… the rumor didn’t just get born out of nowhere! There was an image shared from the Renaissance Tour showing a container marked “Toilet Seats.”

Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, was asked about it and she completely laughed at the absurdity. Tina said that it’s absolutely NOT true and that the box is actually used by the tour to set up audience members on stage, and for whatever reason the device is called a toilet seat.

I googled a bit about that this afternoon and could find NO SUCH DEVICE called a toilet seat that wasn’t… well… a toilet seat.

So what do you think? IS that a rumor? Or do you think there may be some truth to it?