Disney Plus Quietly Took Away This Feature

During the pandemic, EVERY company had to pivot to accommodate the lifestyle we were all suddenly living, even thriving companies like streaming services!

Disney Plus added a group watch feature so people could watch movies and shows together in real time while socially distancing themselves! Recently, it seems, they quietly removed the feature! A user noticed it wasn’t available the other day and when they asked customer support where to find it, they were informed that it had been removed from the platform. I guess it’s not that surprising as CEO Bob Iger revealed there was going to be a crackdown on account sharing, this seems to be part of that structure, but it still stinks!

Did you ever use Group Watch? Did you notice it was gone?