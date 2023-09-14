Direct Ed Sheeran’s Music Video

Ever wanted to say “Lights. Camera. ACTION!!”? Specifically have you ever thought you could direct a music video way better than the pros? Ed Sheeran wants you to prove it!

He’s on a brand new label (his own, called Gingerbread Man, how adorable is that?) and his new album “Autumn Variations” comes out September 29th. If you have a whole concept for one of the songs from name only, Ed is asking you to submit the concept here! Deadline is Sept 16th, 2023, so get your creative hats on as soon as possible!

How cool if someone from MidMo directed an Ed Sheeran Music Video???