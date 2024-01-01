Cosmo’s Crazy ‘Chimp Crazy’ Connection!

How is Cosmo + his family connected to the story streaming right now on MAX?? While she’s not shown on camera much in the series she (Connie Casey) and her chimp Kelly was at Cosmo’s house!

Cosmo’s family connection to the ‘Chimp Crazy’ story + Connie Casey

My mom and dad surprised my sister Laura for her 21st bday with a visit from a sweet little chimpanzee named Kelly! This story now takes on a bit of a sad tone as we’ve learned more abt the woman in the pic who brought Kelly to our house. Connie Casey is featured in the ‘Chimp Crazy’ show that has EXPLODED on MAX. The ‘Chimp Crazy’ story has connections to the Lake of the Ozarks, Festus in the STL area and Hollywood.