Y107’s Grocery Grab

The price of groceries… RIDICULOUS! Even eggs… INCONCEIVABLE! We got this!

Y107’s Grocery Grab is giving one lucky listener the grocery relief they need. But to claim the cash, you might want to pay attention to prices.

Starting Friday, April 11th, listen 3 times a day: 8:40a, 11:40a, and 4:40p for the chance to be the 7th caller to play. We’ll give you 3 items, and you tell us which is the highest price of the 3. You’ll have 3 different chances. Get the correct answer 2 of the 3 times and you’ll be in the running to win $350 towards your next grocery run. Perhaps the best part, just for getting qualified, we’ll get you a dozen eggs, absolutely free! SCORE!

So pay attention to grocery prices and get ready starting Friday!