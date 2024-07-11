Give Your Co-Worker the BIRD!

Oh those Co-workers. Sometimes they make the day so much better. Sometimes. Now’s your chance to do something about it.

Why not GIVE THEM THE BIRD!

Each year at Thanksgiving, Y107 celebrates co-workers across Mid-Mo who make a difference in our lives by awarding FREE Thanksgiving dinner.*

Nominate your co-worker by filling out the form below before Midnight on Tuesday, November 19th.

Starting Nov. 18th, Cosmo and Kat will select one recipient each morning during that week, and give them a surprise call right around 9a, to GIVE THEM THE BIRD. Well, to read them the nice things you said, and then surprise them with the gift of a free Thanksgiving Dinner.*

Fill out the form below. And listen back at 9a each morning Nov. 18-20th to celebrate some amazing people.

Co-Worker the Bird "*" indicates required fields Step 1 of 2 50% Please enter your email to be eligible to WIN! Email * Heck YEAH! Sign me up to be a Y107 VIP! Like Y107 on Facebook! Please enter your information to be eligible to WIN!! Your Name * First Last Best Phone Number to Reach You * Postal Code * Birthdate * Co-Worker's Name * First Last Best Number to Reach Your Nominee * Please answer the following to be eligible to WIN! In 107 words or less, tell us why your co-worker deserves a free turkey. * Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

* 5 winners will be selected in total, 1 each day M-F. Each winner will receive a check for $75 to cover Thanksgiving Dinner expenses.