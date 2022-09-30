Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk – Oct. 16, 2022

Join Y107 and your community for a walk for a very important cause: Preventing Suicide. It’s the 8th Annual Out of the Darkness Columbia Community Walk, Sunday, October 16th at Stephen’s Lake Park in Columbia.

Our mission is clear: Save Lives and Bring Hope to Those Affected by Suicide

Suicide is a leading cause of death – and it is preventable. When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walk, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. We are a strong and resilient community, united in our effort to fight suicide, raise awareness, educate our communities, support those who have lost loved ones, and support those with lived experience. We use our voices and share our stories to provide hope. The walkers are passionate supporters of the cause, with 78% of online registrants indicating a personal investment in suicide prevention.

Thanks to Walkers and Donors like you, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025. This year our goal is to raise $40,000, which will help bring more education, healing, awareness, and advocacy efforts to our area. Remember 50% stays in our community!

Sign the banner, receive your Honor Beads, bring a picture to honor a loved one at the Memorial wall, visit the field of shoes, participate in the Sand ceremony, check out merchandise and the Walk Shirts, and Walk to bring Hope. Did we mention Dickey’s BBQ Food Truck will also be on hand? There will also be a raffle at 4p hosted by Y107’s Cosmo and Carson.

Please pre-register online to keep the registration contact free! Once you register for the walk, you will be getting emails to keep you aware of the contests and challenges that we will have between now and October 24th!