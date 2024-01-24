CoMo 3rd Grade Teacher In National Contest

Ms. Cortney Schneider is a 3rd grade teacher at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School has been selected as a finalist in a classroom furniture giveaway.
Cortney Schneider is one of 12 finalists in KI Furniture’s giveaway. KI is giving up to $40,000 worth of classroom furniture to the grand prize winners.
“New furniture would be such a great motivator,” Schneider says “Teaching and learning have changed so much over the last few years. Unfortunately, the furniture in my classroom has not made that change.”