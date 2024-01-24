CoMo 3rd Grade Teacher In National Contest

Ms. Cortney Schneider is a 3rd grade teacher at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School has been selected as a finalist in a classroom furniture giveaway.

Cortney Schneider is one of 12 finalists in KI Furniture’s giveaway. KI is giving up to $40,000 worth of classroom furniture to the grand prize winners.

“New furniture would be such a great motivator,” Schneider says “Teaching and learning have changed so much over the last few years. Unfortunately, the furniture in my classroom has not made that change.”

VOTE FOR MS SCHNEIDER NOW! (Western)