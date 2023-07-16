Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair Returns!

Fair Season is in full swing! July 31- August 5th is Jefferson City’s turn with the JC Jaycees Cole County Fair. The carnival, food, live music, and events each night. See the full schedule below. As always, admission is FREE on Monday, with $10 admission on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the week is $15 admission. Or get a weeklong gate pass for just $35!

There’s also the carnival deals, with $1/ride on Monday and armbands for just $20 the rest of the week.

And since we’re also your FREE TICKETS station, Cosmo and Kat on-air all this week during the 6am hour for the chance to win tickets.