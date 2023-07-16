Listen live
Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair Returns!

Carson 3 days ago Upcoming Events, Y107 Blogs 1 Comment

Fair Season is in full swing!  July 31- August 5th is Jefferson City’s turn with the JC Jaycees Cole County Fair.  The carnival, food, live music, and events each night.  See the full schedule below.  As always, admission is FREE on Monday, with $10 admission on Tuesday and Wednesday.  The rest of the week is $15 admission. Or get a weeklong gate pass for just $35!

There’s also the carnival deals, with $1/ride on Monday and armbands for just $20 the rest of the week.

And since we’re also your FREE TICKETS station, Cosmo and Kat on-air all this week during the 6am hour for the chance to win tickets.

 

  1. Friend
    July 28, 2022 at 2:34 pm

    I really would like take the kids but unfortunately with the price of living nowadays it would be a big hit. Would love a couple of free tickets to take the kids.

