It’s a Wrap On Radiothon! Thank You Mid-Missouri!

You once again helped to make “miracles” happen for Children’s Miracle Network at MU Children’s Hospital during the Y107/Missouri Credit Union 17th Annual Miracles For Kids Radiothon!

Two days and just over $260,013 later, it’s fair to say Mid-MO believes in miracles! In fact, YOU just set an all-time Mid-Mo Record!!!

These last two days, we talked with so many families and hospital staff, shared personal stories, and asked you to open your hearts and donate to make life easier for kids and families going through scary situations.

These last two days were full of laughs, tears, hugs, and entertainment from some of our amazing miracle kids! Many of the families who’ve been helped by the hospital came by and brought their kids with them and, as always, it was an exciting time to see how far the kids have come since their accident, emergency, or diagnosis. Every year, we have the opportunity to meet new families too; and while we wish we could meet them under different circumstances, our hearts always swell with admiration of their strength.

One of the greatest things about the Radiothon is that all the money stays local; every single last cent. The money raised supports the purchase of life-saving equipment and supports program needs at MU Children’s Hospital that benefits pediatric patients from every county in Missouri, and even surrounding states.

Each year the Y107/Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon proves to be one of the most mentally, physically, and emotionally draining times of the year for everyone involved, but it’s also exciting, and rewarding and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Thank you Mid-MO for making miracles happen…AGAIN!

Donations for MU Children’s Hospital can still be made online.

Click here to donate!

And thanks to our many sponsors who made this whole thing possible:

Missouri Credit Union, Big O Tires, Equipment Share, A-1 Containers, Brian Wear Plumbing, Missouri Vein Care, The Joint Chiropractic, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Club Car Wash, Xtreme Body & Paint, Doolittle Trailers, Aurora Organic Dairy, Luecke’s Roofing, Wendy Sprouse, Monnig Industries, Allstate Consultants LLC, Leubbering Oil, Ai Painting Plus, Phyllis Nichols State Farm, Turkey Creek Golf, Level Up, High Street Dentistry, B&H Well Drilling, Blue Sky Restoration, and Caterpillar.