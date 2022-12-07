Christmas Movies By Zodiac Sign

We all know your Zodiac sign can tell you a lot of things about yourself. Apparently, it can also tell you what Christmas movie you should watch.

Wait… what?

Since you’re curious, here’s the list created by the NY Post. Take it as you will…

• ARIES (March 21 – April 19) “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”

• TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) “Catering Christmas”

• GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) “The Santa Clauses”

• CANCER (June 21 – July 22) “Falling For Christmas”

• LEO (July 23 – August 22 “Christmas With You”

• VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”

• LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) “Designing Christmas”

• SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) “Spirited ”

• SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) “A Boy Called Christmas”

• CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

• AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) “Home Alone”

• PISCES (February 19 – March 20) “Lights, Camera, Christmas

The problem with this list is that I haven’t even heard of half of these. And what about “Polar Express”, “Elf”, “A Christmas Story”, “White Christmas”, “Miracle of 34th Street”… and which sign should get “The Grinch”? That last one… seriously, which sign? (comment below)

Thankfully, maybe, some MORE research has been done on the same topic, by more people with too much time on their hands.

Cordcutting.com says:

• ARIES (March 21 – April 19) “Home Alone”

• TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) “Elf”

• GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) “Die Hard”

• CANCER (June 21 – July 22) “Nightmare Before Christmas”

• LEO (July 23 – August 22 “Jingle All the Way”

• VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) “Love Actually” (duh!)

• LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) “Happiest Season”

• SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) “Black Christmas”

• SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) “Catch Me If You Can” (WHAT?!?!?)

• CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (THERE you are!!)

• AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) “Gremlins”

• PISCES (February 19 – March 20) “Klaus”

That list is a LITTLE better. At least is answered the GRINCH question. But we’re not done. Stylecaster.com also weighed in on the apparently very hot subject too.

• ARIES (March 21 – April 19) “Home Alone”

• TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

• GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) “Love Actually”

• CANCER (June 21 – July 22) “The Holiday”

• LEO (July 23 – August 22 “Last Holiday”

• VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) “Polar Express”

• LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) “Happiest Season”

• SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) “Nightmare Before Christmas”

• SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) “Bad Santa”

• CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) “A Christmas Story”

• AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) “It’s A Wonderful Life”

• PISCES (February 19 – March 20) “Elf”

At least we recognize most of the classics on this list. Some interesting disagreements though. I’m starting to think the whole idea of “Christmas Movie by Zodiac” was really determined by a dart board though. Anyone else?