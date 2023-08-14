Central Humane Society Needs Your Help

The kennels are full and they’ve reached “critical capacity”. If you’re looking to adopt a dog or cat? Now is the time.

The Central Missouri Humane Society says it has filled its kennels and they are at “critical capacity.”

The shelter said they are waiving some of the adoption fees for its more than 50 adoptable dogs and more than 60 adoptable cats.

Adopt! We’ve got waived adoption fees on nearly all of our adoptable dogs and cats! Adult cats, Pitties/mixes and our benchwarmers have their fees waived durin g #cleartheshelte rs all month long! You can view all available pets online:

Dogs: https://cmhspets.org/adoptable-dogs/ (use attributes to filter out by breed or benchwarmer status)

Cats: https://cmhspets.org/adoptable-cats/ (use attributes to filter out cats over 6 months of age)

Foster! If you aren’t ready for a long-time commitment, considering fostering. We have short-term fostering (foster for a week or two) or core fostering (foster until adoption). More information can be found on both programs at https://cmhspets.org/foster/

Lost and Found! If you have found a lost pet, please try to wait for 48 hours before bringing them to the shelter. Most lost dogs are found near their homes and adult cats that are healthy likely have a caretaker nearby.