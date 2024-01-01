Campus Tracks 9/15

I featured a Phil Collins song last week which has put me into a Phil Collins wave which means we’ve got a Genesis song this week. Lil Tecca continues his Campus Tracks run, and a classic from the late Rich Homie Quan.

I was somewhat familiar with this song from my childhood, but I had always thought that he was saying “That Song” until literally this week. Only slightly embarrassed about that. Whether it said “that song” or “that’s all” I still always really liked this song, but just through passing. This past week was probably the first time that I gave it a bunch of listens, and when I say a bunch, I mean a bunch. Phil Collins’ voice is just so unique and the instrumentals compliment him so well, and they even get in a couple instrument solos. This may be a new karaoke song for me.

Lil Tecca “Bad Time”

Now here’s a guy that has been on an insane run to close out the summer which is exactly what he should be doing. For years now there’s always been this narrative that Lil Tecca is going to save the summer. This year I wouldn’t dispute that statement as he’s released 5 different singles that HAVE NOT MISSED. This is all leading up to his album which will come out a little after “summer” but I’ll give him a pass. His production is unmatched and the flow on the final verse with the beat looping a couple times sounds so good. These singles have me pumped for the album.

Travis Scott ft. Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug “Mamacita”

This song was just released to streaming services off of Travis Scott’s “Days Before Rodeo” which finally gave me the chance to listen to it in full. I’d heard it in edits and in short snippets before but I never put a lot of effort into listening to it. Production is really good with a nice guitar to start things off. Production won’t be the focus on this song though. The late Rich Homie Quan who passed away a couple weeks ago puts on an amazing performance on the hook. While you may not be able to comprehend what he’s saying, whatever he’s saying is catchy and that’s undeniable. I always say this, I’m a sucker for a catchy hook and that’s what this song has. Rest In Peace Rich Homie Quan.