Campus Tracks 8/11

This week on Campus Tracks features two Toronto stars and a kid who may someday be recognized as the king of the Summer.

Drakeo the Ruler ft Drake “Talk to Me” – Don’t let Drake being the feature deter you from this song because that kept me away from the song for a while until I finally gave it a try about a week ago. Drake absolutely nails the hook and if anything it could just be a Drake song to me. He does his part on the hook and it is what keeps me coming back to the song. Drakeo’s part is fine in not making me dislike the song but his verses don’t really add a lot to the song.

Tory Lanez “Wish I Never Met You” (explicit) – I can’t get over the fact that this song was recorded in prison. It’s so far my favorite of his album of “prison tapes” that he just released. It has a bit of a afro beats sound with Tory’s R&B style mixed into it. So much substance of deep thoughts in the hook of the song and his engineer deserves a raise for how well he makes Tory’s vocals sound. Sounds straight out of the studio.

Lil Tecca “Taste” – This song came out on Friday after Tecca had previewed it a couple times on his TikTok. I’ve really started to appreciate the progression that Tecca has made in his music since he blew up in 2019-2020. He’s really found his style which this song perfectly represents through the production. His fans always say he’s coming to save the summer and this song as well has his last project have certainly delivered on that.