Campus Tracks 7/26

The vibes were all over the place this week with a couple of early Weeknd songs with his original dark sound, a country song, and an upbeat summer vibes song.

Duke Dumont “Ocean Drive” – This song was an entry around late last week and it’s been in my rotation ever since. I’m always looking for songs with a great summer vibe. Even in the dead of winter I would bump a song like this. The music video perfectly exemplifies how I feel while listening to this song.

The Weeknd “Wicked Games” – I’ve heard people say before that artists make some of their best music in their darkest times. I always hear The Weeknd’s early music used as an example for that. The album this song comes from is a long one and I’ve been slowly making my way through with this one being one that stood out to me. When it comes to The Weeknd I love when he harmonizes and this song is a perfect example of that.

The Weeknd “House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls” – Circling back to my statement about dark music this song perfectly exemplifies that. The intensity of the beat in the first half of this song is almost incomparable to any other beat I’ve heard before. I originally didn’t see what all the hype was about with this song, but over time I have grown to understand why this is an all-time favorite for the biggest of Weeknd fans.

Aaron Watson “Run Wild Horses” – We’re going to make a complete 180 and head over to some country with Aaron Watson. I’ve been trying to revamp my country playlist recently and make some more additions which brought me to this song. I vaguely remembered it from the radio in its prime, and I remember enjoying it then. I love the instrumental solo that closes out the last minute of the song and Aaron Watson does his thing with the similes of, you guessed it, wild horses running in the wind.