Campus Tracks 6/15

I’ve got a couple late entries into this week thanks to the new Don Toliver album and we’re also featuring the man who gave Toliver his big break.

Don Toliver “Tore Up” – The theme for Don Toliver’s new album is biker rock which is shown through his interpretation of Tame Impala’s “One More Hour” on the lead single for the album. This song is a more extreme take on that same kind of style incorporating an insane guitar riff and combining it with an ever-growing rage sound. The opening of this song could be used for a Fast and Furious movie during their 5th high speed chase of the movie. The rage style isn’t normally one that I am too fond of, but I love the energy Toliver brings and the song doesn’t go on too long which I feel plays as a positive for this type of sound.

Don Toliver “New Drop” – In a complete 180 of sounds from “Tore Up” is “New Drop” which features a much groovier beat. It sounds like something that Kanii, another one of my favorite artists that I’ve been listening to a lot recently, would sound really good on. As the two artists release more music I’m hearing more and more similarities between their sounds and I would love to see them collaborate together at some point. As I’ve listened to it more I’ve realized how minimalistic the verses in the song are, but the little bridge with Toliver saying “I got two girls in the cut” is so catchy I’ve been able to overlook it.

Travis Scott ft. Quavo “Oh My Dis Side” – Travis Scott’s Rodeo album is widely viewed as some of his best work and I’ve tried giving it a listen before and for me it wasn’t the greatest experience. BUT when I was listening I was driving on I-70 so benefit of the doubt struck with me and I went back and starting listening to some of the songs individually and I’m so glad I did because it brought me back to this song and many other gems off the album. Quavo is the reason I got into this style of music. Back when the Migos ruled the rap game I was under the trance of the choruses he threw down on so many of their songs. With that in mind I feel like this might be one of his best verses ever, and it’s not even a chorus. At the start of the song they do a great little back and forth but the highlight for me is the back half after the beat switch. The graduation lines Quavo has at the end of his verse are peak “momma I made it” vibes and I’ve already decided it’ll be what I post with on Instagram when I graduate college in a year.