Campus Tracks 5/6

The 1975 – “UGH!”

I decided it was time to expand my horizons and give a new band a try which led me to The 1975. In my listens one song really stood out to me, and that was “UGH!” which was so fun to try and say on air. It gives me a nice summer vibe which is exactly what I was looking for going into this. Now that school is pretty much out I consider it summer so the song comes in at the perfect time for me.

Nas ft. Don Tolliver & Big Sean – “Replace Me”

It’s not a Campus Tracks segment without Don Tolliver. I don’t know how this one has slipped my ears for so long, but I heard a short clip of the Don Tolliver chorus and I immediately knew I would like the song. Gave it a first listen and was hooked. This song has been at the top of the rotation ever since. I’m not big into lyrical rap, but Nas delivers a very nice verse and Big Sean is solid as well. If either of these has a chance of sticking around for next week it will be this one so be sure to listen in next weekend to find out my finals week campus tracks.