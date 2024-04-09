Campus Tracks 4/7

Post spring break we’re mixing up Campus Tracks a little with an album instead of a couple of miscellaneous tracks. The album of choice this week was “It Was Nice Knowing You” by Kanii. I’ve been super into Kanii’s music lately with his group called the “Heartracers” which has been heavy in my rotation so far this year. I finally decided to give a listen to a full album of his and I’m so glad I did as this was all I listened to last week. The first three songs of the album were played the heaviest and were the songs featured on Campus Tracks.

“It Was Nice Knowing You” is the first song on this album which reminds me of a sound The Weeknd has worked with before in the disco genre. My favorite part of this song is the techno beat that is repeated a couple times during the song similar to “Pyramids” by Frank Ocean. It provides a great tone setter for the album and has some of the best overall production.

Second song is “Pretty Photos” which features a catchy hook using the namesake of the song. The theme of my enjoyment of this album, is the high quality production on all of these songs and this one is no outlier to that. It continues the disco like sound with a super catchy flow, the most standout part to me being the line “I know she’s open for me, I am Kanii can’t you see?” in the first verse.

“Scary” is arguably my favorite and the last one played on air this weekend. This song features my favorite beat on the album and a great display of vocal range from Kanii. The hook “So tell me is it scarrryyy?” is so catchy to me and there’s a brief transition leading into the first chorus verse where there are background vocals that build up to the chorus perfecting the vibe.

A couple other songs on this album are “Marry Me” which I’ve featured on Campus Tracks before, “Sins (let me in)” which is pretty popular on TikTok and probably has some of the higher streaming numbers amongst the songs on the album.

I’ve become a big fan of Kanii’s solo work because of listening to this album. Production is such a big deal to me and it seems he’s got a great team with him and he’s really crafted his vocals to sound really good with this style of production.