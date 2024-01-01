Campus Tracks 4/28

I was really excited to share Campus Tracks this week with 3 bangers, one being a snippet I’ve been waiting a couple weeks for.

Bang Bang by K’Naan and Adam Levine is the first song for the week. This one was played the heaviest for me throughout the week with a prime Adam Levine chorus over a calypso sounding beat. K’Naan does a great job on his verses but I’ll always be a sucker for an Adam Levine hook.

Young Thug and Quavo’s Circle of Bosses is the second song of the week. Quavo is one of my favorite rap artists and is a huge part of what got me into the genre in the first place. He was at one point titled as the king of hooks and he doesn’t disappoint with a super catchy hook on this one. The only issue being its only used twice during the song. Young Thug provides solid verses accompanied by a great beat from one of my favorite producers Wheezy who uses a brief string melody throughout the song.

Finally is Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman. I’ve been waiting on this song for a couple of weeks after seeing a short snippet on TikTok. The beat on this song is insanely vibey, and provides very low bass peaks which is further taken advantage of with a “VHS” version which distorts the low bass points more. I was worried the song would be pretty bland beyond the short snippet that was previewed by the overall song is great and has helped it to live up to the hype and have a very successful release. Tommy Richman also did a really good job of getting the song out in a timely manner before the hype died down.