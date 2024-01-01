Campus Tracks 4/21

It was good to be back this week playing Campus Tracks over the air. The Weeknd has been busy with features these past couple of weeks and made his way into Campus Tracks not once, but twice. Both of these songs feature The Weeknd and are from the new Metro Boomin and Future album “We Still Don’t Trust You.”

The first song goes off of the namesake of the album “We Still Don’t Trust You” and it has been one of the biggest successes off of the album so far. The song is sometimes hard to follow and doesn’t really have a normal set up with verse chorus verse, or vice versa. Metro does his thing on production with such a mysterious beat that I could imagine being in the sound track for a “Who Done it” movie where they are thinking about all of the possible suspects and alibis. Future adds an ominous line saying “We still don’t trust you” repeatedly throughout the song which only adds to the mysterious vibe. My favorite part of the song is from The Weeknd’s short verse with a calm melodic flow. My only wish was that his verse was longer.

“All To Myself” fulfills that wish in an R&B sounding song from Future. The R&B sound was very common on this album so I’m glad they incorporated The Weeknd into it again. The Weeknd enters about midway through the song with the same sound and flow as the previously mentioned song and delivers a much longer verse. The verse also provides substance to the overall message of the album with The Weeknd sending shots at Drake, who has become many in the music industry’s common enemy.