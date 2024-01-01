Campus Tracks 4/14

I was a little under the weather this weekend so I wasn’t able to do my Campus Tracks segment over the air, but I really enjoyed this week so I wanted to make sure to get it up here and share what was on rotation for the week.

The first couple of songs are from Metro Boomin and Future’s first album of the year “We Don’t Trust You” which has been in the forefront of my rotation since it came out. “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)” is the first of the two. It features two very classic Metro and Future trap beats and flows separated by a brief audio just over halfway through the song. The classic sound is kind of dark and intimidating but puts the listener in a mentality that they can take on anything. I don’t even know who Don Juan is, and Future may not even know who he is but he sure knew how to make a catchy hook out of the name. The second half which goes under the name Princess Diana has Future presenting an aggressive flow fluctuating his voice in a catchy fashion throughout the chorus.

“Fried (She a Vibe)” is the second song and interestingly enough these are the only two songs on the album that feature parenthesis in them. This song doesn’t feature a beat switch but does still feature the classic Metro and Future sound with a catchy chorus of Future stating “Yeah I’m fried, Yeah I’m fried” which doesn’t seem like much, but combined with the rest of the chorus and energy that Future uses it makes for a great pump up song. I also saw Alabama’s basketball team listening to this song in the tunnel before a practice in the March Madness tournament so if it works for them it can definitely work for others.

Finally, I’ve been looking into trying some EDM and house music while in the gym which led me to my last song of the week for Campus Tracks. I promise this wasn’t coordinated but this song also features parenthesis. “(It Goes Like) Nanana – Edit” by Peggy Gou rounds things out. I had a friend of mine who almost exclusively listens to house, which I can’t imagine doing, and this song specifically stuck out to me from my listens and I eventually started putting it on repeat. It’s perfect for this warmer weather and for some strange reason reminds me a little of the movie Madagascar which is always good vibes. I could also see it being the audio in a commercial or cameo of a really exotic beach resort spot with a drone camera flying over the beach showing off how cool and luxurious the place is. My mind goes all over the place with this one. I can’t always do EDM, but this has been a good starter for me.