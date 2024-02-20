Campus Tracks 2/18

For this week I don’t have too many songs for Campus Tracks and I’m going to blame that on the fact that it snowed. My song moods are always reliant on the weather and how enjoyable my walks are on campus.

Starting things off is “Things I Should of Said” by Tory Lanez. I couldn’t find a clean version of that on YouTube so just not that the video is for an explicit version if you go and listen to it. This song uses afrobeats which is a much different style for Lanez who built his career on more rap and r&b sounds. My only issue with the song is that the title isn’t grammatically correct which is something I guess you can get away with as such a mainstream artist.

The other songs for Campus Tracks is “Requiem” by Belly featuring Nav. This song takes me back to my freshman year when it first came out and I would listen to it on repeat because of the wavy beat that gives me a floating type of vibe. I’m also a huge fan of Nav who puts on one of his best feature performances that I’ve ever heard. Both artists are signed to The Weeknd’s label who provides great background vocals throughout the chorus of the song.