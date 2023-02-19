Campus Tracks 2/18/23

As much as I’ve tried to avoid Ice Spice I just can’t seem to escape the artist who has burst onto the scene thanks to tiktok. “Boys a Liar Pt. 2” has been all over my for you page and once I hear it the song is locked into my head for the rest of the day. I can’t deny it anymore, I like the song, welcome to campus tracks Ice Spice and PinkPantheress.

I’m not really sure who Ghostluvme is, but he just dropped one vibe of a song that he doesn’t really contribute much to. Unless he produced this song “Fact” is a Lil Uzi Vert song to me. This is a perfect beat for him and he runs it. I could honestly do without the very short Ghostluvme verse. I promise its not me being a hater.

I’m always open for some recommendations, so drop your repeat songs in I’d love to give them a listen.