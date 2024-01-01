Campus Tracks 12/8

Post Thanksgiving Campus Tracks! Times were good when both of these artists were liked by the music industry.

Campus Track #1 “Space Cadet” Metro Boomin ft. Gunna

Back when the music industry was in harmony, Metro Boomin released his “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” album which featured the biggest names in the game including this one with Gunna. Space Cadet is the perfect title for this song. Metro Boomin provides an instrumental that really does make you feel like you’re in outer space. Along with that he provides Gunna with a beat that is perfectly tailored to his style, and he doesn’t disappoint. When these two would work together they would never miss which makes it so unfortunate that they haven’t in years. My favorite part of this song has to be the little chimes that come in after every other line during the verses. This is a collaboration that I’ve dearly missed.

Campus Track #2 “Letter From Houston” Rod Wave

This song is a perfect example of prime Rod Wave back in 2020. Rod Wave gets a lot of hate from music fans nowadays because he’s consistently used the same topics and emotions in his songs since this era. I can totally understand it, but this guy has one of the best voices in all of music and that’s undeniable. The build up to the climax of this song it incredible, and then the range that he displays on this song is angelic. “WANDA DO YOU MISS ME WHEN I’M BEEN BUSY ON THE ROOOAAADDD,” pair that up with the background vocals he throws in too, I don’t understand how you can hate this song. Those “I’ve been thinking bout youuu,” notes are so good. You can really hear he’s really putting it all on the line.

I’m on the air every Saturday and Sunday and you can hear my Campus Tracks each day!

Find Campus Tracks from previous weeks here!