Campus Tracks 12/3

I’m normally not the biggest fan of deluxe albums, but when I heard Alone at Prom, one of my favorite albums, would be receiving new songs I knew I was in for a treat. It came out just in time for my drive home for Thanksgiving break so I was able to get multiple good listens in before returning back to campus. It’s still on repeat and here are my most replayed songs from the Alone at Prom Deluxe.

Prom King//Love on Acid- This is the first song of the deluxe and Tory Lanez has used lots of split songs on past albums, but this is the only song on the album with the feature. The first minute of the song is a basically a cover of Forever Young by Alphaville that sets the tone of an 80s theme. The Love on Acid portion is my favorite out of the two. I heard someone say that it reminds them of Miami and while I’ve never been to the city I can absolutely see how Love on Acid can evoke that thought.

Poison Ivy- Tory Lanez is probably one of the most versatile artists when it comes to the different ranges and pitches he can hit with his voice. On Poison Ivy he uses a voice that could most effectively be compared to Michael Jackson, but with an opening verse that plays to the tune of If it Isn’t Love by New Edition. A crossover I would have never guessed, but one that I feel is pulled off well. The chorus is also super catchy using a metaphor to compare someone’s love to poison ivy and that he won’t let it burn him again.

Overall I really enjoyed the Alone at Prom deluxe and I would highly recommend it especially if you’ve listened to the original Alone at Prom. If haven’t heard it, GET ON IT!