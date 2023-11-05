Campus Tracks 11/5

We’re going to start Campus Tracks off with our late entry from last week Prisoner Of the Highway by Ronnie Milsap. I’m currently a prisoner to this song and I love his voice as well as the piano melody playing throughout this song. I learned this week that Ronnie Milsap had a phenomenal ear for his pitch which you can definitely pick up on through multiple notes on this song.

A new song for Campus Tracks this week is No Brainer by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo. I normally can’t take DJ Khaled serious so this is very strange to have him on Campus Tracks, but thankfully he doesn’t do a large amount of yapping until the end of the song and I can just skip it. Justin Bieber makes a really catchy hook and all credit to DJ Khaled for making a beat with such a great vibe. The song gives me a summer vibe which sadly I won’t get to indulge in with the weather for now.