Campus Tracks 11/2

I love all of these songs this week and I was really excited to share them. I’ve got a song off of Tyler The Creator’s new Chromakopia album, another song I discovered off of Tiktok edits, and some Tommy Richman.

Tyler The Creator ft. Teezo Touchdown “Darling, I”

This album came out a week ago and from my first listen this was the song that stood out to me the most. I didn’t even finish the album and I was ready to go back and listen to it again. It’s such a peaceful song with Teezo putting together an amazing chorus looping in background notes that continue to elevate the chorus later in the song. I’m normally not the biggest fan of Tyler The Creator’s style of rap, but I really enjoy the flow of his verse. He ends his verse with the line, “I’ll be alone with these Grammys when it’s all said and done,” talking about how nothing fulfills him like music does which is something I feel like a lot of artists can’t relate to. He’s really in it for the love of the game not just the money which I appreciate. With Tyler The Creator’s music there’s always a guarantee that the production will be great and this song also upholds that standard for his music.

Drake “9“

I’ve been seeing this song all over my Tiktok for weeks now and I finally took the time to listen to it outside of Tiktok and it immediately made it into my rotation. This might be some of the best production I’ve ever heard. They could put DJ Khaled yelling periodically on this song and I would probably still love it. Drake works around this beat perfectly with the little chimes kicking in after some of his most powerful lines. “I made the decision last night that I would die for it,” is the one that I heard the most and in the context of the song following up that line with, “Just to show the city what it takes to be alive for it. Can’t get me on the line so they hang me out to dry for it,” it really does hit. If you ever imagine yourself somewhere else while listening to a song you can relate to this, but I imagine myself walking through Times Square at night looking up at all of the advertisements and billboards in the sky. This actually inspired me to create a playlist called “Big City” so if anyone has recommendations for songs that might belong in it I’d love to hear them.

Tommy Richman “Devil Is A Lie“

This one was kind of a late entry compared to the other two but I had this one on repeat around the end of Thursday. I’ve been becoming more and more of a fan of Tommy Richman’s music and as long as he keeps getting production like this I think I will continue to be. I like the little violins that open things up and pop up at different times throughout the song. After he gets through that short phase of squeaky vocals it’s all up from there. He’s just a groovy artist and the synths will always make his style sound better. I also like what they did with his vocals at the end where he’s saying “Devil is a lie” but it kind of sounds off in the distance.

