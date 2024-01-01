Campus Tracks 11/10

This week I return to my Stevie Wonder rabbit hole, and make a new discovery that continues my exploration of songs that give me a big city vibe.

Stevie Wonder – “My Cherie Amor“

A couple weeks backI completely indulged into the works of Stevie Wonder and found multiple classics that I shared for Campus Tracks. This was one of the songs I discovered from that exploration but just missed the cut for Campus Tracks. I had a playlist on shuffle early this week when this one came on and I was reminded of just how good of a song it is. It’s such a peaceful song, and you could’ve definitely caught me singing the chorus words “My Cherie Amorrrrr,” this past week. Another one of my favorite parts of this song is when Stevie does his “la la la” vocals paired with the little flute in the background. Some violins get dropped in for a feature periodically, and it makes me feel very sophisticated when I’m walking around campus to this one. I may be reaching on this take but I feel like it matches the fall scenery that we’ve got right now.

070 Shake – “Guilty Conscience“

I wasn’t super familiar with 070 Shake going into this week but after hearing this song I did more digging and realized I know more of her stuff than I thought I did. She’s actually been featured on Campus Tracks before on a song with The Swedish House Mafia. She’s also got the iconic line in Kanye West’s “Ghost Town” where she says “I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed,” which I still don’t really understand. I was riding in my friend’s car during the week when this song came on, and this story really exemplifies one of the reasons I love music so much because someone else put him onto this song. Now, years prior, he’s doing the same by just happening to have this song on when I’m in the car with them. I may have gone the rest of my life without ever hearing this song. Last week I talked about how Drake’s “9” makes me feel like I’m in Times Square late at night looking up at all the lights and billboards. This song has the same effect on me with soft synths in the back to start and then another almost twinkle type of sound from the them throughout the chorus. This chorus is also so catchy as she perfectly moves from verse to verse. This song was definitely my most played from the week.

