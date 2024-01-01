Campus Tracks 10/26

I didn’t fully plan this out but it’s a halloween edition of Campus Tracks as I’ve got a couple songs that fit with some spooky vibes. What was on repeat for me walking around campus this week?!

Rockwell ft. Michael Jackson “Somebody’s Watching Me“

Is Michael Jackson a sneaky Halloween artist? I forget where I heard this song last week but it immediately got stuck in my head and I was continually singing it. After this it sent me down the Michael Jackson rabbit hole which got me thinking that a lot of his songs sound pretty spooky, and of course he’s got the Thriller video which is iconic for the costumes. I basically consider that one a Halloween song as well. I wasn’t the biggest fan of Rockwell’s verses on this song to start but they have certainly grown on me throughout the week. As much as I hate to admit it I can relate to the scared to wash my hair line. As a kid that was a very real fear that I had. No matter how much Rockwell’s verse grows on me it will always be that Michael Jackson hook that keeps me listening to the song. We all know how great Michael Jackson can be on a song with synths, and this song is no different. I’ve got the music video linked and it’s definitely matches the creepy vibe of this song.

Future “Holy Ghost”

I have somewhat of an odd background story as to how I discovered this song. On multiple occasions I got edits of Frozone from the Incredibles to this song and on all of those occasions I had to take a second and be like “wait I kind of like that song” and then finally I took the time to go listen to it on its own. Why this song specifically for Frozone edits I have no idea. Onto the music though, it starts off with an ominous ringing sound which goes on longer than most song intros do. It builds the suspense of the song until Future comes on with a burst of energy. Future switches up his flow often throughout the song, and the first half of the song is definitely my favorite. Just under a minute in an extra instrument gets added to the beat adding perfectly to the intensity and making the song even more ominous. To top it all off about halfway through a choir comes in with quick “OH” chimes and those will never fail to creep me out. Towards the end he starts to get a little off beat which isn’t my favorite, but the rest of the song is enough to keep me sticking around throughout the entire song.

Find more Campus Tracks here!