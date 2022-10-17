Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
BTS on the red carpet in casual clothes
Featureflash / Shutterstock

BTS Members To Do Mandatory South Korean Military Service

cosmo 10 hours ago Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

The K-Pop band members will all follow South Korean law and serve in the military.

BTS’ management group HYBE said that all of the band’s members will follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment.

“All other members will also serve the mandatory military duty. The group will come together again in 2025” 

Jin who turns 30 on December 4th is the oldest member of BTS and he has put off service as long as possible. He has cancelled his request to delay enlistment and will enlist soon.

Refusing to serve a mandatory 18-21 month stint in the South Korean military is punishable by jail time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2022, Y107. All Rights Reserved