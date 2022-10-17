BTS Members To Do Mandatory South Korean Military Service

The K-Pop band members will all follow South Korean law and serve in the military.

BTS’ management group HYBE said that all of the band’s members will follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment.

“All other members will also serve the mandatory military duty. The group will come together again in 2025”

Jin who turns 30 on December 4th is the oldest member of BTS and he has put off service as long as possible. He has cancelled his request to delay enlistment and will enlist soon.

Refusing to serve a mandatory 18-21 month stint in the South Korean military is punishable by jail time.