Britney Spears is Back on the Charts

Britney Spears returns to the Billboard charts this week after something of a hiatus with her latest single, “Mind Your Business.” The much-anticipated track, a collaboration with Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.I.Am, debuts on several rankings, bringing both stars back to the competitive tallies once again. “Mind Your Business” earns its highest start on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, securing the coveted No. 1 spot. This list ranks the bestselling dance and electronic tunes in the United States. The new dance-pop single also managed a commendable position on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The Spears/Will.I.Am collaboration enters the ranking at No. 8, sending both artists back to the top 10 on the tally, where they have already spent plenty of time. What are your thoughts on this new collab? Should we add it to play regularly on Y107?