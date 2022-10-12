Big Coach Changes At The Voice

Black Shelton is saying buh-bye to The Voice after 12 seasons. Who will the new faces of the show be??

Blake Shelton is the last original coach/judge on NBC’s The Voice and after next season he is calling it a wrap! His wife Gwen Stefani, who is also on the show is finished after this current season 22.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Kelly Clarkson took this season off to spend more time with her kids and work through her divorce will be back for Season 23 along with Blake and two new faces in the spinning chairs. Get ready for Niall Horan & Chance the Rapper!

“ I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Who would you like to see be a coach? If Carson Daly leaves with Blake who would you want to take over as the host??