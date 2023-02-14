Barney Is BACK!!!!

Wait till you see the all new look Barney!



The countdown is on for the return of the purple one! Yep! Barney the Dinosaur will be back in 2024.

Mattel announced this week that it’s relaunching the franchise built around the purple dinosaur. The relaunch will include a preschool animated series set to debut in 2024. Barney will no longer be portrayed by a human in a T. rex costume .

The relaunch will also cover films and YouTube content. Be on the look out for some retro old-school Barney t-shirts, hoodies and more coming soon as well. Of course there will be toys, games and more aimed at the 6 & under kiddos.