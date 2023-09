Things as big as houses and airplanes whizzing past us??

That’s actually happening to earth this week! According to NASA, we’re supposed to get FIVE asteroids zooming past our planet between September 6th through the 12th!

One is said to be as large as a house and two others are the size of an airplane!

But don’t’ worry, there’s no wipeout like the dinosaur times. They’ll pass by but won’t be pulled into Earth’s gravitational field.